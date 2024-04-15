Lam Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $63.24.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.