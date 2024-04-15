Lam Group Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,533,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 754,781 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. 269,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

