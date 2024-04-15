Lam Group Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 693.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092,518. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

