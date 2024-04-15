Lam Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 423.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,878. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.03.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

