Lam Group Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. 30,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

