Lam Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lam Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,855. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

