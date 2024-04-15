Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

LARK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.