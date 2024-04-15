Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

LEA opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lear by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,346,000 after purchasing an additional 410,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

