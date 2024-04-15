Legacy CG LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $36.10. 584,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.