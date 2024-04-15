Legacy CG LLC Purchases 16,798 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 4.5% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 234,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,110. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

