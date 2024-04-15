Legacy CG LLC Purchases 7,434 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 933,807 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

