Legacy CG LLC Purchases New Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 329,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $51.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.