Legacy CG LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 380,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

