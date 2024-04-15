Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 1,003,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,778,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $837.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

