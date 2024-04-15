Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 408,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 450,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 224,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

