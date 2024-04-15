Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 408,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 450,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 224,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

