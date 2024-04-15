LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $12.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,861. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

