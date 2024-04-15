LifePlan Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,609 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. 10,997,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,941,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

