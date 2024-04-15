LifePlan Financial LLC Buys Shares of 54,112 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

