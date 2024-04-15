LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 23.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

VTR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,630. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -383.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

