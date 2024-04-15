LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 7.5% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $45.13. 15,439,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,728. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

