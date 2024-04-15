LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,912 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded down $5.45 on Monday, hitting $279.01. 287,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,625. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

