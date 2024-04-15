LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $530,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.46. 3,637,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

