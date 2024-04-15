LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
NYSE MMM remained flat at $91.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,951. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
