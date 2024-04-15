LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Stock Down 3.1 %
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
