LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.