Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.53 on Friday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

