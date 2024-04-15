Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Limbach Price Performance
NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.53 on Friday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
Featured Articles
