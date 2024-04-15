Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 760 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

LON:LIO opened at GBX 650 ($8.23) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019 ($12.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 650.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,407.41, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($70,750.54). Insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

