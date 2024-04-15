Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

