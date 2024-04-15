London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.95. 402,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.