London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $15.90 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.33 on Monday, hitting $310.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,018. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.38 and its 200-day moving average is $269.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

