London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synopsys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Synopsys by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $555.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,087. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.