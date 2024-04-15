London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $37.75 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,223 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,921,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,431,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $40.09. 4,583,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,615,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

