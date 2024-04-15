London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 15,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.55. 6,771,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

