London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.26. 623,801 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

