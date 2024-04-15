London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes $10.36 Million Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.92% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. Barclays increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 2.9 %

KLG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 353,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

