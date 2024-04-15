London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 864,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,449. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.