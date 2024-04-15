London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 2,850 ($36.07), with a volume of 255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,835 ($35.88).

London Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,592.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,041.98.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.



