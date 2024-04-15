Loop Capital Increases American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Price Target to $20.00

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVD

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,081. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.