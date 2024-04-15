Lucas GC Limited’s (NASDAQ:LGCL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 15th

Lucas GC’s (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 15th. Lucas GC had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Lucas GC’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Lucas GC stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Lucas GC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

