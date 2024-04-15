Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 6.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.39. 2,727,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,879,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $559.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $22,704,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,381,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.