Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$20.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

LUG opened at C$18.44 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.45.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

