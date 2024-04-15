M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

