Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 294,896 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,896 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $662,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.63 on Monday, reaching $411.18. The company had a trading volume of 348,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,991. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

