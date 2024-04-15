Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 41,068 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.97% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $538,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

