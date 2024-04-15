Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,215,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.17% of Brookfield worth $771,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.84. 1,721,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,957. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

