Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of CME Group worth $261,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,381. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.