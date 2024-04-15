Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $280.49 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $280,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. 2,762,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

