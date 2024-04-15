Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $441.84 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Rogers Communications worth $441,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rogers Communications by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. 241,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

