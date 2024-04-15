Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,140 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.41% of Sun Life Financial worth $730,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. 107,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,372. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

