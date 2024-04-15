Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 291,734 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.13% of ExlService worth $210,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Stock Down 1.3 %

EXLS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 383,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

